Wilhelm Stahl Hospital could soon be without water as drought grips EC

MIDDELBURG – Having no water at all could soon become reality for Wilhelm Stahl Hospital in Middelburg, in the Eastern Cape.

The town is struggling with severe water shortages, amid a devastating drought.

A member of the hospital's board Nico Luther said the mismanagement of water resources was also to blame.

He fears the worst because boreholes may not be able to prevent reservoirs from running dry amid a crippling drought.

Luther adds the hospital is far from the other health facilities and it's not easy for residents to reach the bigger hospitals.

“We have a difficulty that communal farmers come and break up the pipes and then the water to the hospital is affected. The municipality then takes a long time to fix these, sometimes they don’t even fix them.”

He said they have already approached the municipality but have not been provided with feedback on plans to mitigate the water crisis.

“From the municipality’s side, there’s no plan in place. Our local business forum has asked for a water management plan but it has not been given to the town.”

Luther said he approached Gift of the Givers and they were in the process of completing a borehole on the hospital premises.