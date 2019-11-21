WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears Gupta landing explanation from Nkoana-Mashabane
The landing of the plane in 2013 caused an uproar because it carried over 200 wedding guests for the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission of inquiry is set to resume on Thursday with the focus on one of the most controversial topics; the infamous landing of the Gupta plane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
Former Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to take the stand.
The base is reserved for the military, heads of states and dignitaries.
This is the first time the inquiry will hear testimony from Nkoana-Mashabane.
She served as Dirco minister from 2009 until last year.
It was under her tenure that the Gupta's landed their plane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Then head of state protocol Bruce Koloane confessed at the commission earlier this year that he lied about former President Jacob Zuma to get officials in the department to clear the plane to land at the base.
Koloane resigned as South African ambassador to the Netherlands after his testimony at the inquiry.
The commission is set to get under way at 10 am on Thursday.
