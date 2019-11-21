View all in Latest
Trial against rape accused pastor Omotoso postponed to January

Timothy Omotoso and two alleged accomplices appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

FILE: Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee.
FILE: Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking case against controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others will continue next year in January.

Omotoso and two alleged accomplices appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The televangelist was behind bars since he was arrested in 2017, while Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho - who allegedly recruited young women for sexual exploitation by Omotoso - were out on bail.

The State informed the court it was still awaiting the outcome of a Constitutional Court application brought by Omotoso and his co-accused. They approached the highest court in the country after they were unsuccessful at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The defence wanted that court to overrule the Port Elizabeth High Court’s decision relating to jurisdiction. It argued the court couldn't preside over all the charges because some of the alleged offences occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.

The State and the defence were still awaiting feedback from the ConCourt and requested a further postponement.

The trial was expected to resume on 28 January.

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

