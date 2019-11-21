Trial against rape accused pastor Omotoso postponed to January
Timothy Omotoso and two alleged accomplices appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking case against controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others will continue next year in January.
Omotoso and two alleged accomplices appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.
The televangelist was behind bars since he was arrested in 2017, while Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho - who allegedly recruited young women for sexual exploitation by Omotoso - were out on bail.
The State informed the court it was still awaiting the outcome of a Constitutional Court application brought by Omotoso and his co-accused. They approached the highest court in the country after they were unsuccessful at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The defence wanted that court to overrule the Port Elizabeth High Court’s decision relating to jurisdiction. It argued the court couldn't preside over all the charges because some of the alleged offences occurred outside of Port Elizabeth.
The State and the defence were still awaiting feedback from the ConCourt and requested a further postponement.
The trial was expected to resume on 28 January.
