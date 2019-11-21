Taylor Swift will be Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade Award recipient

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter will be honoured for her various successes in the music business, including having five number one albums.

LONDON - Taylor Swift is set to receive the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Women in Music Event.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter will be honoured for her various successes in the music business, including having five number one albums - Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019) - on the Billboard 200 this decade, achieving five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, going on three worldwide stadium tours and receiving two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards.

Swift will be presented with the gong at the 2019 Women in Music Event on 12 December at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles after Billboard deemed her as "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s".

The You Need To Calm Down hitmaker will be honoured at the 14th annual event alongside Alanis Morissette who will receive the 2019 Icon Award for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold.

The news comes a week after the Lover hitmaker accused Big Machine Label Group - which is run by Scott Borchetta and was acquired by Scooter Braun's company in July - of blocking her from performing her old tracks, which they now own, at the American Music Awards. However, on Monday it was revealed she will be allowed to perform those songs at the televised ceremony on Sunday night.

The record label has claimed they have come to an agreement and none of the artists under them will need label approval for live performances on television.

Big Machine Label Group said in a statement: "The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announced that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."