SAA suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb financial losses
Business
SAA said it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from 23 November up to and including 14 December.
JOHANNESBURG - Strike-hit South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from 23 November up to and including 14 December to curb significant financial losses on the route.
SAA, which is running out of cash because of the week-long strike over wages and job cuts, said the losses had been exacerbated by political tensions in Hong Kong.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.