SAA suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb financial losses

JOHANNESBURG - Strike-hit South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from 23 November up to and including 14 December to curb significant financial losses on the route.

SAA, which is running out of cash because of the week-long strike over wages and job cuts, said the losses had been exacerbated by political tensions in Hong Kong.