SAA set to resume some domestic flights today

Flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Johannesburg to Durban, along with those to Victoria Falls, will be operational.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) is set to resume some domestic flights on Thursday after almost a week of planes being grounded because of the ongoing strike.

Flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Johannesburg to Durban, along with those to Victoria Falls, will be operational.

SAA said this was because some striking workers have returned to work, which has bolstered their capacity.

Earlier this week, SAA also reinstated international and regional flights.

SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders said: “Johannesburg to Cape Town is a critical route for SAA and also another route is between Durban and Johannesburg. You can see the airline is following up on its commitment to its customers to reintroduce services on this incremental basis.”

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association have handed over notice of a secondary strike, which is set to also impact Comair.

Negotiations are continuing, with SAA saying it could not afford the 8% workers wanted and unions rejecting the 5.9% offered by the state-owned enterprise.