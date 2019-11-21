SAA set to resume some domestic flights today
Flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Johannesburg to Durban, along with those to Victoria Falls, will be operational.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) is set to resume some domestic flights on Thursday after almost a week of planes being grounded because of the ongoing strike.
Flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and Johannesburg to Durban, along with those to Victoria Falls, will be operational.
SAA said this was because some striking workers have returned to work, which has bolstered their capacity.
Earlier this week, SAA also reinstated international and regional flights.
SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders said: “Johannesburg to Cape Town is a critical route for SAA and also another route is between Durban and Johannesburg. You can see the airline is following up on its commitment to its customers to reintroduce services on this incremental basis.”
Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association have handed over notice of a secondary strike, which is set to also impact Comair.
Negotiations are continuing, with SAA saying it could not afford the 8% workers wanted and unions rejecting the 5.9% offered by the state-owned enterprise.
More in Business
-
Govt officials who flout procurement rules could pay the price, warns AG
-
MPs welcome special paper on Eskom restructuring
-
Concerns over cyber crimes in SA
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
-
Eskom needs over R180 billion to comply with new emissions laws
-
SAA running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.