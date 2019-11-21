SA's cyber laws lagging behind, leaving public vulnerable - says expert
Privacy law specialist Rohan Isaacs said that South Africa was lagging behind in its protection of personal information laws, leaving the public vulnerable to internet scams.
JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings that new data capturing technology has left the public at possible risk of cybercrimes.
Experts said that as access to information continued to grow at a rapid pace, cyber security companies were not adequately equipped to prevent data breaches.
This year there were two attacks on the City of Joburg's IT systems, with its power website, municipal payment system and call centres being affected.
"Unauthorised access to data is on the rise. There is so mush data around, stored on the 'net, it's al lover the show. The other one that I see rising of late are ransomware attacks where a company's data is encrypted [until it pays to have the data unencrypted].
