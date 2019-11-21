Ramaphosa: De Ruyter appointment as Eskom CEO a step towards stability

The appointment of Andre de Ruyter has received mixed reactions, including criticism that it was anti-transformation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the appointment of a new Eskom group CEO was an important step towards stability at the utility.

The appointment of Andre de Ruyter has received mixed reactions, including criticism that it is anti-transformation.

But Ramaphosa assured the Black Business Council in a meeting in Pretoria that energy security remained one of his priorities.

He said the meeting should chart the way for more collaboration in economic stability and job creation.

And while the recent South Africa and Africa investment drives had attracted international investment, they also showed that local business confidence was growing.

"And in this regard, energy security is critical if local industries and if our economy indeed is to flourish. The Eskom board, working together with government continues to pursue turnaround plans to address its huge debt, its liquidity problems and operation challenges.”