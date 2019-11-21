Ramaphosa calls for transformation in the private sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the R100 billion increase in local investment at the South Africa Investment Conference showed that local confidence is growing.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Black Business Council that transformation in the workplace must also be seen in the private sector.

He's meeting the council in Pretoria on Thursday where he said the inclusion of all social partners was key to economic development and job creation.

Ramaphosa has called on the council to support government to remove impediments in business.

Government is being criticised for the appointment of Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter, yet the president said all employers must be committed to transformation.

“We need you as the private sector to work with us to fundamentally transform our economy as representatives of black business, you have a central role in the national effort to change the structure of our economy.”

Ramaphosa has called on business to be more central in job creation for the youth.

“As the Presidency, we have been very much at work with stakeholders inside and outside government on a package of interventions to create pathways for young people into economic activity.”

He said the R100 billion increase in local investment at the South Africa Investment Conference showed that local confidence is growing.