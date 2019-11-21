Ramaphosa calls for transformation in the private sector
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the R100 billion increase in local investment at the South Africa Investment Conference showed that local confidence is growing.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Black Business Council that transformation in the workplace must also be seen in the private sector.
He's meeting the council in Pretoria on Thursday where he said the inclusion of all social partners was key to economic development and job creation.
Ramaphosa has called on the council to support government to remove impediments in business.
Government is being criticised for the appointment of Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter, yet the president said all employers must be committed to transformation.
“We need you as the private sector to work with us to fundamentally transform our economy as representatives of black business, you have a central role in the national effort to change the structure of our economy.”
Ramaphosa has called on business to be more central in job creation for the youth.
“As the Presidency, we have been very much at work with stakeholders inside and outside government on a package of interventions to create pathways for young people into economic activity.”
He said the R100 billion increase in local investment at the South Africa Investment Conference showed that local confidence is growing.
Popular in Business
-
Repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5%
-
Solidarity lodges court application to place SAA in business rescue
-
SAA suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb financial losses
-
Ramaphosa: De Ruyter appointment as Eskom CEO a step towards stability
-
Numsa: SAA strike a fight for survival
-
Ramaphosa apologises to business owners for govt’s failure to pay on time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.