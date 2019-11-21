Ramaphosa apologises to business owners for govt’s failure to pay on time
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a meeting with the Black Business Council at the Union Buildings on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government valued the input of black business on strategies to grow the economy.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a meeting with the Black Business Council at the Union Buildings on Thursday.
This came amid staggering unemployment figures and ailing state-owned entities.
Ramaphosa has also apologised to business owners for government's failure to pay them on time.
“We are therefore working very hard to fix the problem in this regard. The Black Business Council has always maintained that business does not only have a responsibility to its shareholders but that it is much broader and therefore have a role to play in building an inclusive economy and society.”
#RamaphosaBBC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2019
We rely on private sector to be at center of job creation - work with government to remove impediments
Government role is to create enabling environment
We should be concerned about slow transformation in work place - especially in private sector @nthakoana
Popular in Politics
-
Nkoana-Mashabane: I learned of Gupta landing on TV
-
Bongani Bongo named as ANC MP arrested in corruption case
-
Zikalala declares war on wasteful expenditure in KZN after AG audit results
-
MDC's Biti urges Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe
-
Hawks confirm ANC MP arrested on corruption charges
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.