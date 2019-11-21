Ramaphosa apologises to business owners for govt’s failure to pay on time

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a meeting with the Black Business Council at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government valued the input of black business on strategies to grow the economy.

This came amid staggering unemployment figures and ailing state-owned entities.

Ramaphosa has also apologised to business owners for government's failure to pay them on time.

“We are therefore working very hard to fix the problem in this regard. The Black Business Council has always maintained that business does not only have a responsibility to its shareholders but that it is much broader and therefore have a role to play in building an inclusive economy and society.”