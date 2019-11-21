Putco managers summoned over rise in accidents
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he would ask Putco management some critical questions.
JOHANNESBURG - Bus company Putco has been summoned to an urgent meeting by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport on Thursday to discuss the increasing number of accidents involving the bus company.
Four of the company’s buses were recently involved in separate accidents along the notorious Moloto Road in Tshwane, which injured dozens of commuters on Wednesday night. The latest crash was just on Thursday morning on the same road.
Preliminary reports indicated that all the four buses lost control, injuring one driver and four passengers who were admitted to various hospitals.
“While the details of the accidents are still sketchy, I have summoned Putco management to account for the rise in the spate of accidents involving their buses. It cannot be right that our commuters continue to be subjected to these traumatic events and loss of lives. It is totally unacceptable,” Mamabolo said.
He wished the injured a speedy recovery and urged motorists to be extra cautious when driving in rainy conditions.
