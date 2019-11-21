Police hunt suspects after Tembisa school robbed of electronics, cash

It is understood the robbers gained access to the school's safe and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, laptops, speakers and iPads.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for several men who stole electronics and cash from a school in Tembisa, north of Kempton Park.

Detectives are combing the scene at the Khula Sizwe Primary School after the robbery early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood the robbers gained access to the school's safe and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, laptops, speakers and iPads.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "We believe that there are quite a number of suspects that were involved in this burglary, looking at the number of items that were taken. We are appealing to the community to help us with any information."