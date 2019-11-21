Paul Burrell: Queen will be upset over Harry & Meghan's Christmas plans

Princess Diana's former butler has weighed in as Prince Harry and his wife are to snub the traditional festive get together at the Sandringham estate this year, but he insisted the monarch will be understanding of their decision to spend time with Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II's former footman Paul Burrell claims Her Majesty "will be upset" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas plans.

Princess Diana's former butler has weighed in as Prince Harry and his wife are to snub the traditional festive get together at the Sandringham estate this year, but he insisted the monarch - who is Harry's grandmother - will be understanding of their decision to spend time with Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women, the Queen's former footman said: "She will be [upset].

"But she understands as well that Harry and his new wife want a different lifestyle and Meghan is half-American so she's going to bring up her children half in America and half here.

"She's going to give them both cultures - that's clear to me."

The Duke and Duchess' decision comes after Prince William and Duchess Catherine - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - have also previously spent two Christmases with the other side of their family.

Burrell added that the Queen enjoys having her family around over the festive period for their usual traditions, including letting the children help decorate the tree.

He added: "She loves her family around her - she's a grannie and a mum.

"She loves to have them all around her at Sandringham and take the little ones to decorate the Christmas tree. They put on the last baubles and she really revels in that."

Harry and Meghan's seasonal plans were previously revealed on Twitter, and it is said they are "in line with precedent set" by other family members.

A spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."