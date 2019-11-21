Parly committee alarmed over lack of plan to tackle water crisis

The committee argued that having no clear plan to effectively address the country's water crisis resulted in reactionary responses from government that were both delayed and expensive.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation select committee has raised alarm over the lack of a tangible plan to effectively address the country's drought challenges.

The committee strongly advocated for a sector-specific plan that gave clear guidance on how South Africa would mitigate future drought challenges.

Chairperson China Dodovu said that the department should establish a drought strategy that sets out a water mix plan for the country.

Dodovu stressed the consequence of not having a proper strategy to deal with the drought was an ad hoc response to challenges which was not timeous and expensive.

The committee said that it acknowledged the department's interventions in some provinces to alleviate the effects of the lingering drought, but called for the swift implementation of such interventions.