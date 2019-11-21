Parly committee alarmed over lack of plan to tackle water crisis
The committee argued that having no clear plan to effectively address the country's water crisis resulted in reactionary responses from government that were both delayed and expensive.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation select committee has raised alarm over the lack of a tangible plan to effectively address the country's drought challenges.
The committee strongly advocated for a sector-specific plan that gave clear guidance on how South Africa would mitigate future drought challenges.
The committee argued that having no clear plan to effectively address the country's water crisis resulted in reactionary responses from government that were both delayed and expensive.
#ECDrought The current state of the Nqweba Dam. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/7aMUNR4deT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Chairperson China Dodovu said that the department should establish a drought strategy that sets out a water mix plan for the country.
Dodovu stressed the consequence of not having a proper strategy to deal with the drought was an ad hoc response to challenges which was not timeous and expensive.
The committee said that it acknowledged the department's interventions in some provinces to alleviate the effects of the lingering drought, but called for the swift implementation of such interventions.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
SAA set to resume some domestic flights today
-
Old Mutual says it’s working on improving claims process after KZN incident
-
Man arrested after discovery of arms cache at Centurion home to appear in court
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.