Palace must weather the Liverpool storm, says Townsend

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Palace must weather the Liverpool storm, says Townsend

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league this season and hold an eight-point lead at the top after a 3-1 win over champions Manchester City in their last game.

Picture: @LFC/Twitter.
Picture: @LFC/Twitter.
2 hours ago

BENGALURU - Crystal Palace must find a way to weather spells of sustained Liverpool pressure in the opening periods of each half if they are to get a result on Saturday, Palace winger Andros Townsend has said.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the league this season and hold an eight-point lead at the top after a 3-1 win over champions Manchester City in their last game. Eight of their 28 league goals have come in the first 15 minutes of each half.

"It's incredible, I think they make a conscious effort each half to go full throttle for the first 15 minutes," Townsend told the Premier League website here

“They suss you out for the first 15 minutes and they did that against Manchester City. Even though they were not playing well, they found themselves 2-0 up.”

Townsend said hosts Palace, who sit 12th, would have to play on the counter-attack if they were to have any chance of causing an upset, much like they did in a 2-1 win at Manchester United and 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

“You know you’re not going to get much possession,” he added. “You know you will have to defend for 90 minutes, even as a winger. My main priority ... is that I need to be a defender first. If we get counter-attacks, I will attack.

“If you defend well and take your chances at the other side you can definitely pull off a shock, as we have proven many times before.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA