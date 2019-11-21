View all in Latest
Old Mutual says it’s working on improving claims process after KZN incident

Two members of the Mtshali family dragged the body of a loved one to an Old Mutual branch demanding a policy payout.

Thandaza Mtshali, the niece of the deceased Sifiso Mtshali whose corpse was dragged to Old Mutual’s offices in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, so that the insurance company could pay out the money due to the family. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
15 minutes ago

DURBAN - Old Mutual on Wednesday said it would now work on improving its claims assessment processes after the poor treatment experienced by a family at one of its branches in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two members of the Mtshali family dragged the body of a loved one to an Old Mutual branch demanding a policy payout.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media sparking outrage.

When Eyewitness News visited the family on Wednesday, they accused Old Mutual staff of being rude and delaying the payment of their claim.

VIDEO: Corpse taken to Old Mutual office as proof of death

The company said it would contact them to resolve the matter.

Mtshali family spokesperson Ntombenhle Mhlongo said dragging the body to the insurer’s offices was the family's last resort as they did not have any other means to bury their loved one.

“It was bad because he was the only one who was working at home and we're paying the policies from a child’s social grant.”

Mhlongo said the family wanted Old Mutual to pay for all ritual expenses in a ceremony they planned to hold to cleanse the body after it was dragged to the insurer's KwaDukuza offices.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said the insurer wanted to talk to the family.

Tsengiwe said the company would try its best to win back the trust of the family and those who viewed the company in a negative light after this incident.

