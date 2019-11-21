Numsa: SAA strike a fight for survival
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said unions would not sit back and watch as workers were used as sacrifices for SAA management's failures and corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions said that their fight at South African Airways (SAA) was about the survival of the airline and not its destruction.
Strike-hit SAA may not be able to pay salaries this month with the crippling 7-day-old strike having pushed the national carrier to the brink of financial collapse.
Numsa has served catering company Air Chefs with a strike notice and said it had also secured a strike certificate at British Airways' franchise partner Comair.
Workers were demanding an 8% increase and the halting of retrenchments.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said unions would not sit back and watch as workers were used as sacrifices for SAA management's failures and corruption.
"Why would we agree to that offer when they're still threatening 944 families with joblessness. This is ultimately what this is about. This for us is a fight for survival."
She said that they've now roped in Air Chefs to join their mass action.
"And if this means roping in other workers in other sectors, which is going to have an impact on not only on SAA but on aviation as a whole, then this is what we must do."
A secondary strike at SAA that could have an impact on catering and may begin on Monday if unions fail to clinch a wage deal with management at the embattled airline.
Popular in Business
-
SAA set to resume some domestic flights today
-
Bosasa assets to be auctioned off to settle its debts
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
Consultative talks between SAA, unions set to go under way on Monday
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
-
SAA running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.