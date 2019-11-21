Nkoana-Mashabane: I learned of Gupta landing on TV

At the time, the family claimed it had followed all processes and got full permission from the authorities to land at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has told the state capture commission that she was taken by surprise when the Guptas landed their private jet at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

The jet was ferrying guests destined for the Gupta wedding in Sun City.

Nkoana-Mashabane, who was the Minister of International Relations Department at the time, is on the stand at the inquiry on Thursday morning.

But the minister said that as the high authority, she knew nothing about the landing.

"I got to know that an aircraft had landed on television. I immediately called the then DG, who's the ambassador in New York now."