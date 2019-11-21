Ngobeni: DA must rectify messages on race, policies ahead of 2021 polls
Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Funzela Ngobeni said all contradictions in the party needed to be rectified sooner rather than later.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s candidate for the position of Johannesburg mayor, Funzela Ngobeni, on Wednesday called on his party to get its house in order if it wanted to win the upcoming local government elections.
Ngobeni said the party's contradictory messages about its policies and race issues needed to be rectified.
The DA has announced the Finance MMC as the intended replacement for outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned last month.
The official opposition has been speaking in different voices, be it on race or its policies around empowerment.
Mashaba also complained about being frustrated by the party during his mayorship, claiming that it did not support his pro-poor agenda.
“They’ve been a lot of contradicting messages coming from the leaders of the DA in the public about our policies and where we stand on various issues.”
He said the party needed to get ready for the local government elections.
“We need to make sure that we rectify that and that we’re able to go to the 2021 elections with policies that we all support.”
Ngubeni said he believed he was the right man for the job and he hoped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would support his candidacy when the council meets to elect a new mayor next week.
