MPs welcome special paper on Eskom restructuring
The Department of Public Enterprises on Wednesday briefed the committee on the document which set out Eskom’s roadmap for the next year and beyond.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee have welcomed a new special paper on Eskom which describes a restructured power utility of the future.
The Department of Public Enterprises on Wednesday briefed the committee on the document which set out Eskom’s roadmap for the next year and beyond.
The department said that it had no option but to fix Eskom’s current operational, financial and structural challenges.
This included restructuring the business with the creation of a transmission subsidiary and to implement cost-saving measures with greater urgency.
Committee member Judith Tshabalala said that while the African National Congress was looking forward to the restructuring, it still had a few concerns.
"In this unbundling, would there be boards appointed to all three sections and at what cost with all these boards?"
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia also welcomed the document but called for an end to corruption at the parastatal.
"Clearly, we welcome the unbundling as it's a positive move and need to be applauded and the timelines are in place."
Popular in Business
-
14 SOEs rack up billions in irregular expenditure - Makwetu
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
SAA running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike
-
SAA set to resume some domestic flights today
-
3 SAA minority unions win right to take part in retrenchment talks
-
Gordhan allays fear of job losses at Eskom due to unbundling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.