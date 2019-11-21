MPs welcome special paper on Eskom restructuring

The Department of Public Enterprises on Wednesday briefed the committee on the document which set out Eskom’s roadmap for the next year and beyond.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee have welcomed a new special paper on Eskom which describes a restructured power utility of the future.

The department said that it had no option but to fix Eskom’s current operational, financial and structural challenges.

This included restructuring the business with the creation of a transmission subsidiary and to implement cost-saving measures with greater urgency.

Committee member Judith Tshabalala said that while the African National Congress was looking forward to the restructuring, it still had a few concerns.

"In this unbundling, would there be boards appointed to all three sections and at what cost with all these boards?"

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia also welcomed the document but called for an end to corruption at the parastatal.

"Clearly, we welcome the unbundling as it's a positive move and need to be applauded and the timelines are in place."