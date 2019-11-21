Middendorp only focused on Maritzburg as Chiefs prepare for TKO semis
Kaizer Chiefs are four years without a trophy and will be hoping this competition breaks the drought.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs will put their cup hopes on the line once again when they face Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday.
Daniel Cardoso has explained what has made this team more of a threat than in previous years.
“We are sticking together,” he said on Thursday. “From the previous years, I think there was a lot of individual performances instead of a team unit. The coach has raised that and he has been working on it. If you can see now, we fight until the last minute”.
With just one game standing between them and a final, Ernst Middendorp refuses to get carried away.
The final will take place on 14 December at Moses Mabhida Stadium but Middendorp has warned his players that they face being excluded from the playing side if they aren’t fully focused on Sunday’s game.
“If I see this, then you will see a lot of other players on the field on the weekend,” the German said about a lack of focus. “If I see this in the training session today, tomorrow or on Saturday, you can be 100% sure that those kinds of players will not be fielded on Sunday if we have this kind of impression”.
Middendorp confirmed that Itumeleng Khune is back in training but the goalkeeper department will make a decision on when he will be available again.
Daniel Akpeyi is suspended for the clash against Maritzburg United, so Bruce Bvuma will be between the sticks when the two sides clash at Mbombela Stadium.
