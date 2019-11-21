MDC's Biti urges Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe
MDC supporters gathered outside the party's headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, where they were dispersed by police using teargas and water cannons.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's opposition party the MDC has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the neighbouring country's crisis before it gets out of control.
More than 40 people were injured while eight others were arrested.
There's been growing public discontent with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of economic prosperity and greater political freedom.
MDC deputy president Tendai Biti: "President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot allow impunity. He is the leader of sub-Saharan Africa by virtue of South Africa's strong economy. Yes, we want Zimbabweans to fight a dictatorship but we are all brothers, there's [needs to be] solidarity."
