Man arrested over Centurion arms cache expected in court

PRETORIA - A man who claims to be an arms dealer and collector, who amassed an arsenal of rare and potentially valuable firearms, is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The police arrested the suspect on Tuesday at a property in Centurion, where the weapons, as well as a marijuana cultivating operation, were discovered.

In several rooms, dozens of firearms were found heaped on top of each other or stacked against walls.

Among them were Vickers machine guns, Bren guns, Dragunov sniper rifles, M16 rifles and numerous AK47 variants.

Many of the firearms had been deactivated, as required by law for a collector but some were live.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has not ruled out the possibility that some of the firearms may have been used to commit crimes.

“They will all be taken for ballistic testing. They may have been used somewhere else, especially the firearms. It might then be connecting more people. We also want to know who are all the people who may be linked to this house.”

It's understood when the suspect appears in court on Thursday, the State will ask that he be remanded in custody to allow the police more time to investigate the matter.