Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 1, 10, 22, 32, 40, 49 Bonus: 8

LottoPlus: 1, 9, 19, 20, 32, 35 Bonus: 14

LottoPlus: 10, 12, 24, 32, 37, 51 Bonus: 45

For more, visit the Ithuba national lottery website.