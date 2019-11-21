Lady Gaga says she's overwhelmed by Grammy Awards nominations

The 33-year-old singer and actress was delighted to find out the film has earned three spots on the shortlist for next year's ceremony set to take place on 26 January in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old singer and actress was delighted to find out the film earned three spots on the shortlist for next year's ceremony, including best compilation soundtrack, best song written for visual media (I'll Never Love Again) and song of the year (Always Remember Us This Way).

Sharing a throwback video of her excitedly screaming with engineer Ben Rice, Gaga wrote: "I am overwhelmed with joy that our work on A Star Is Born continues to be recognised over a year after it was released! THANK U @recordingacademy for the 3 Grammy nominations today!! This is me and my engineer, and co-producer of Shallow, Ben Rice on 9 July 2018 when we turned in the final master for the soundtrack.

"And it's the exact same mood that I have today finding out we were nominated for best compilation soundtrack, song of the year, and best song written for visual media (the song categories for two years in a row)! I love you all, thank you for the love and support! (sic)"

This is me and my engineer, and co-producer of “Shallow”, Ben Rice on July 9, 2018 when we turned in the final master for the soundtrack.... pic.twitter.com/RgZ4KON4pV — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 20, 2019

Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper both performed on the soundtrack, and the Poker Face hitmaker recently joked they did a good job pretending to be in love for the film - in which they appeared as on-screen lovers Ally and Jack - as people started to believe they were actually dating after a performance at the Academy Awards.

She said: "Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.

"We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out - it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!'"