Kings looking to build on Osprey win, says lock Fortuin
After picking up their first Pro14 win of the season against Ospreys, Southern Kings lock Aston Fortuin believes the team can take that momentum into their upcoming match against Connacht.
The Port Elizabeth-based side will travel to the Sportsground, Ireland, with much confidence after their 16-14 victory over Ospreys over a week ago.
The 23-year-old former Blue Bulls lock says he's learning a lot from the Kings team and believes the younger players have plenty of roles to play.
"I can't speak for previous times but since being here its been a lot professionalism - having the dietician and conditioning coach - it's been so professional I can't even differentiate between the Bulls and the Kings at the moment," said Fortuin.
"With the Connacht game coming up, we are a very young squad and we've done a lot of learning through the season and with the previous game we finally learned how to win. We're looking at Connacht to be a very physical game upfront and we will try to neutralise their forwards.
"There is a better mood in the camp since the win - we definitely looking into build on that."
