Comitis: CT City will assist Makola to fight his 6-month ban

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC chairperson John Comitis has vowed to support Mpho Makola after he was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for pushing a match official during a game.

Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom, during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019.

The 33-year-old midfielder was not sent off during the encounter - instead, he received a yellow card.

Speaking exclusively to EWN Sport, Comitis said that although this was Makola's fight, the team was doing all they could to rally behind him.

"This is Makola's case so he has to defend himself and appeal the outcome of the hearing. We're right behind him, in terms of giving him the best advice and support he needs. We believe the sentence he received was way over the top. There were many circumstances to prove that there were assault intended as per normal misconduct," said Comitis.

"If you look at all the cases all around the world, even [Luis] Suárez biting somebody categorically is assault, he didn't get that kind of sentence. We need to challenge the system and take it to the South African Football Association (Safa), and get what he really deserves."

"We don't by any chance condone what he did, we believe it was a red card offence, to be honest."

Earlier this month, the Citizens appointed former Galatasaray, Gent and Ajax Amsterdam manager Jan Olde Riekerink after sacking of Benni McCarthy.

Comitis said the experience veteran midfielder formed a critical part of the coach's plans.

"He forms a critical part of the new coach, he values him in the team, his experience and his calm on the ball," he said.

"So we try to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible... we will assist him to fight this all the way," he said.