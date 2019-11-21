John Comitis: Bringing European referees could better SA football

This comes after City midfielder Mpho Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for pushing a match official during a game.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC boss John Comitis believe European referees could improve the standard of football in South Africa.

This comes after City midfielder Mpho Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for pushing a match official during a game.

Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019.

Comitis said: "Let's get better referees, let's get experience referees - like we bring foreign players to play in our leagues and we bring foreign coaches to work here maybe we should look at referees as well. That's not saying we don't want South African referees but its to say they can learn from them," said Comitis.

"Perhaps it could be a properly structured intention like a season or two we bring four European referees that are very high level - yes we have to pay them - but they don't get paid just for the matches, they get paid during the week to run seminars. Also maybe they can help us to select referees that they feel are on that high level of competence. If you do that, you have four referees a weekend, which is half with matches officiated in a centre by a European experience referee we can see the difference on TV if there is one."

Comitis believes VAR could also be an option to find a solution.

"In all that, hopefully, our guys will step up to the podium and match that and there's no reason they can't," he said.

"But at least we're putting some kind of action into play.... if not, then obviously VAR will always be the best ultimate decision because you have to appreciate that under pressure 30,000 people in the stadium - a quick decision sometimes can't see everything. VAR I think is gonna go a long way - we're trying to establish the cost and who will bear those cost."