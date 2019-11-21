John Comitis: Bringing European referees could better SA football
This comes after City midfielder Mpho Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for pushing a match official during a game.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC boss John Comitis believe European referees could improve the standard of football in South Africa.
This comes after City midfielder Mpho Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for pushing a match official during a game.
Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019.
Comitis said: "Let's get better referees, let's get experience referees - like we bring foreign players to play in our leagues and we bring foreign coaches to work here maybe we should look at referees as well. That's not saying we don't want South African referees but its to say they can learn from them," said Comitis.
"Perhaps it could be a properly structured intention like a season or two we bring four European referees that are very high level - yes we have to pay them - but they don't get paid just for the matches, they get paid during the week to run seminars. Also maybe they can help us to select referees that they feel are on that high level of competence. If you do that, you have four referees a weekend, which is half with matches officiated in a centre by a European experience referee we can see the difference on TV if there is one."
Comitis believes VAR could also be an option to find a solution.
"In all that, hopefully, our guys will step up to the podium and match that and there's no reason they can't," he said.
"But at least we're putting some kind of action into play.... if not, then obviously VAR will always be the best ultimate decision because you have to appreciate that under pressure 30,000 people in the stadium - a quick decision sometimes can't see everything. VAR I think is gonna go a long way - we're trying to establish the cost and who will bear those cost."
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.