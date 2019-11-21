JMPD chief vows to deal with speedsters, drunk drivers decisively
The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said motorists who broke the law would be arrested immediately this festive season.
Tembe was speaking at the council chambers on Wednesday.
He said he would introduce special measures to deal with traffic law offenders this festive season.
Traffic officers will be out in full force this festive season to deal with unruly behaviour on the city's roads.
Tembe said drunk drivers and speedsters would be dealt with decisively.
“We are working hand-in-hand with the NPA in terms of the prosecution. What I would like to see is a person prosecuted just at the roadblock.”
He also wants blue light vehicles every 20 kilometres on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban.
“When you drive and see a blue light, you act differently.”
The chief said they would also introduce police on bikes to deal with other related crimes in areas, including city recreational parks.
The city will launch its full festival season programme on Friday.
