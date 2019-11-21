Jesse Hess murder suspects could face additional charges

David Van Boven - a relative of the slain 19-year-old - and Tasliem Ambrose were in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men implicated in the murder of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, will spend Christmas behind bars.

Van Boven was arrested last week and Ambrose was taken into custody earlier this week.

Hess and her grandfather were found dead in their Parow flat in August.

A hostile reception awaited Van Boven and Ambrose. Insults were hurled at the pair as they entered the courtroom.

They each face two charges of murder and two of aggravated robbery.

The court heard that additional charges could be added at a later stage.

The matter has been postponed to February for further investigation.

Wearing a white T-shirt with photos of the murdered 19-year-old printed on the front, Hess's stepsister Shanay Taute joined other relatives who sat in on court proceedings yesterday.

"You don't know how to feel because your emotions are all over you... you don't know if you have to feel angry of feel sad. All you want to know is why."

Van Boven, who was released on parole in December, has a previous rape and drug-related conviction.

He's also accused of another sexual assault in a separate matter.