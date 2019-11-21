Items stolen at Tembisa school amount to over R500k - dept

Khula Sizwe Primary was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning as the robbers stole electronics and cash.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said the estimated value of stolen items from a school in Tembisa, on the East Rand, is over half a million rand.

Police are investigating the robbery and no arrests have yet been made.

The department has appealed to community members to work with law enforcement agencies and come forward with information about the robbery.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The department is extremely concerned that valuable resources in schools, which are meant to enhance the delivery of the quality of education to our learners, are seen by some as an opportunity to feed their criminal deeds and rob our learners of their right to basic education.”