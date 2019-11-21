Hawks confirm ANC MP arrested on corruption charges
The Hawks' Hanguani Mulaudzi said that further details would be made available once the suspect had made a first court appearance.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) MP has been arrested on corruption charges.
This has been confirmed by the Hawks who added that the suspect would appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
"We won't be opposing bail but there will, of course, be conditions to that that we will request from the court. It is issues regarding corruption and we will only release the allegations once he has appeared in court."
It's believed the suspect is a former Cabinet minister.
