Hawks arrest MISA CEO Goodman Ntandazo Vimba

Vimba is expected to appear in court in East London on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made another high-profile arrest, this time they've handcuffed a senior official from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Goodman Ntandazo Vimba, the CEO of the department's Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), was nabbed earlier on Thursday.

MISA is an agency under the ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) mandated to provide technical support and build capacity in local government for municipal infrastructure and basic service delivery.

Spokesperson Lungi Ntsali said: “I can confirm that the MISA CEO has been detained by the Hawks but we don’t have any further details at this stage because we have not been briefed. All we know is that we will know what the charges are once he has appeared in court.”

His arrest comes just hours after ANC MP Bongani Bongo was handcuffed on corruption charges.

The former state security minister appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday where he was released on R5,000 bail.