Govt officials who flout procurement rules could pay the price, warns AG

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Govt officials who flout procurement rules could pay the price, warns AG

The changes to the Public Audit Act mean Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu can refer matters for investigation, demand binding remedial action and issue a certificate of debt to hold accounting officers who fail to act personally liable for funds lost.

FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Government officials who continue to flout the law and procurement rules could be held personally liable for money lost through irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

That’s the message from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

On Wednesday, he revealed that irregular spending by national and provincial departments had soared by more than R10 billion – from R51 billion last year to R62.6 billion.

But Makwetu has begun to use the beefed-up powers provided by amendments to the Public Audit Act, which came into force in April.

He said that 16 departments and entities were chosen to be probed for material irregularities, which means any theft, fraud, breach of the rules or the law that could cause the loss of public funds.

"In all of the 432 financial statements, having selected a sample of 16 this year, we identified material irregularities among eight entities, adding up to R2.8 billion.”

Next year Makwetu plans to audit 89 departments and entities for material irregularities.

"We’re looking for transactions that normally find their way into the dark, deep corners where you can’t easily find them, so you’ve got to strengthen your capacity to forensically test transactions on an ongoing basis."

The changes to the Public Audit Act mean Makwetu can refer matters for investigation, demand binding remedial action and issue a certificate of debt to hold accounting officers who fail to act personally liable for funds lost.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA