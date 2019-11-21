EFF will field own mayoral candidate for City of Joburg – Malema
The EFF leader said the party wasn’t in talks with other political parties represented in council, particularly the DA and ANC.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday announced that the red berets would field their own mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg following the resignation of Herman Mashaba last month from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
“We reaffirm our position that the EFF will field a candidate for the mayoral position of the City of Johannesburg when the current mayor vacates his position on 27 November 2019,” Malema said.
The EFF leader was speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the party was expected to elect new leadership at its 2nd National People’s Assembly set to take place from 13 to 16 December.
Malema said the EFF wasn’t in talks with political parties represented in the Joburg council, particularly the DA and African National Congress (ANC). It was unclear who the EFF would nominate for the mayoral position.
On Tuesday, the DA in Gauteng elected Joburg’s finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate to replace Mashaba. The party - which also saw its leader Mmusi Maimane resign due to internal divisions over the DA’s direction and race issues - said it had dispatched a team to negotiate with the EFF.
However, Malema said the EFF was ready to govern the City of Joburg and they wanted the DA to support their mayoral candidate instead. He said whichever party supported the EFF in the City, they would also support it in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.
Malema also added that Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa never met with the EFF since his election earlier this year, saying they were waiting for the ANC to put a motion of no confidence in the mayor.
“There’s this nonsense I’m not prepared to entertain of why we are not supporting the DA. We supported the DA and it’s their turn now to support the EFF, it’s only fair. Why should we always support the white man? Why can’t the white man find it in himself to support a black man? We supported the DA and the only fair thing the DA can do is support us,” Malema said.
“We are also not talking to the ANC. If the ANC wants to come on board, it must come on board supporting the EFF… Are we not leaders who are capable to lead? We are going to field a candidate and we call upon the DA and ANC to support our candidate,” he added.
