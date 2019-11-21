EFF not yet ready for youth & women’s leagues, says Malema

The EFF leader was addressing reporters on Thursday at Nasrec about key issues that would form discussions at the party’s elective conference next month.

JOHANNESBURG - In a critical analysis of the state of the party he leads, Julius Malema on Thursday slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Student Command (EFFSC) and called for the formation of leagues.

Malema was addressing reporters at Nasrec about key issues that would form discussions at the party’s elective conference next month.



He said his hesitation to support calls from within the EFF’s ranks that the organisation should expand into youth and women’s leagues had nothing to do with preserving his position as had been suggested. Instead, the EFF leader called for the party’s members to be patient and allow the organisation room to grow.

Malema used the EFFSC to demonstrate that the party was not ready to expand, saying the higher learning institution body was still limping even four years after it was formed.

“Sorry, I’m not going to sit here and allow the mushrooming of organisations, which I will be judged on as an individual whose leading this organisation. That during your term so many organisations were formed and they were all a failure, including this mother body,” Malema said.



He explained that South Africans often make the mistake of judging the EFF as though it was formed 100 years ago, even though it was still in its formative stages.

Over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the EFF conference would debate the issues.

'NOT WORRIED'

The EFF leader said he was not worried about the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s resuscitation of the On Point Engineering case or its pending investigation into his family's Ratanang Trust.

Malema said the State was after him for holding the position and ideas he does.

“I’ve never taken anything from anyone and that’s why they have a difficulty pinning me down with any other issue. Even with the gun, they try everything; they bring all types of things and even with the [Winnie Madikizela-Mandela] funeral, they now issue a video where there is a scuffle between us and the white guy, but they don’t show you when the cars arrive.”

Last week, a letter addressed to AfriForum from the NPA revealed that the agency plans to launch an investigation into Malema's administration of the trust and also confirms it will be taking On Point to court over fraud allegations.

The NPA did, however, clarify that Malema would not be prosecuted over the On Point scandal.