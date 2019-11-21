Drought-hit farmers in EC urge govt to do more to help them
Pig farmer Danwill Willemse said that he'd lost a number of his animals.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape is the hardest hit by a drought and farmers are bearing the brunt.
"Water is the one big problem for us. If it's possible and they can help us, please don't hesitate to. There's no water in the big dam in Graaf-Reinet and there's no drinking water."
The province has been declared a disaster area, which will free up funds to deal with the water crisis.
But NGOs often also have to step in to help.
Emerging farmers in the Graaff-Reinet area received pig feed from humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers on Wednesday.
Farmer Gavin Malouw said that government needed to do more.
"It's very painful to see an animal die in front of you and you can't provide for them, especially water. Pigs need a lot of water for them to survive in the heat and I was about to leave my piggery business because of that."
#ECDrought Graaff-Reinet's main supply dam, Nqweba Dam is barren and bone dry. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/H6pQUH33Hj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
#ECdrought The drought and heat in Graaff-Reinet is affecting farmers in the area.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2019
Emerging farmers received animal feed from humanitarian organization @GiftoftheGivers yesterday. KP pic.twitter.com/AqGMyCrnMu
