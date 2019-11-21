Corruption accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo to face Parly’s ethics committee
The former state security minister was arrested by the Hawks before he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court. He was released on R5,000 bail.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, who was arrested on corruption charges on Thursday, is set to face Parliament’s ethics committee.
The former state security minister was arrested by the Hawks before he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court. He was released on R5,000 bail.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Parliament's ethics committee was only inducted two weeks ago but would be seized with the Bongo matter at the soonest possible time.
Bongo currently served as the chairperson of the National Assembly’s home affairs portfolio committee.
“There is a case that Mr Bongo is facing with the ethics committee. Mr Bongo was phoned by the committee to come and appear before it,” Majodina said.
Majodina said the ANC's Luthuli House would also have to reconsider Bongo’s deployment.
“The ANC makes deployments on their members, but now that we have such a case. Maybe the ANC needs to reconsider the deployment,” she said.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF will field own mayoral candidate for City of Joburg – Malema
-
Ramaphosa: De Ruyter appointment as Eskom CEO a step towards stability
-
Nkoana-Mashabane: I learned of Gupta landing on TV
-
Bongani Bongo named as ANC MP arrested in corruption case
-
Ramaphosa apologises to business owners for govt’s failure to pay on time
-
MDC's Biti urges Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.