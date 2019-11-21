Corruption accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo to face Parly’s ethics committee

The former state security minister was arrested by the Hawks before he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court. He was released on R5,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, who was arrested on corruption charges on Thursday, is set to face Parliament’s ethics committee.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Parliament's ethics committee was only inducted two weeks ago but would be seized with the Bongo matter at the soonest possible time.

Bongo currently served as the chairperson of the National Assembly’s home affairs portfolio committee.

“There is a case that Mr Bongo is facing with the ethics committee. Mr Bongo was phoned by the committee to come and appear before it,” Majodina said.

Majodina said the ANC's Luthuli House would also have to reconsider Bongo’s deployment.

“The ANC makes deployments on their members, but now that we have such a case. Maybe the ANC needs to reconsider the deployment,” she said.