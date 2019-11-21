Cops probe motive behind fatal stabbing of NC girl (14)

The teenager was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old girl at an Upington school.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old female learner.

The teenager was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old girl at an Upington school.

Police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba said: “The suspect was held and has been referred to the probation officers for a referral to juvenile centres for detention purposes. At this stage, the motive has not yet been established and that will be part of the investigation.”