Consultative talks between SAA, unions set to go under way on Monday

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Consultative talks between South African Airways (SAA) and trade unions over its restructuring process that could lead to hundreds of job losses are set to get under way on Monday.

Two weeks ago, the national carrier announced that 944 people could lose their jobs.

On Wednesday, the CCMA approved the participation of minority unions in the Section 189 consultations.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union’s Zanele Sabela said: “That’s the first phase of consultation. The second one is also set on 3 December. So, we are going to sit and talk about these retrenchments and how they came to that number and look at options on how to save those jobs.”

