Bongani Bongo named as ANC MP arrested in corruption case

The former State Security Minister has been granted R5,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN - Senior ANC MP Bongani Bongo has been released on bail.

He appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

It's believed he was arrested this morning by the Hawks on allegations of corruption. The former State Security Minister has been granted R5,000 bail.

Bongo's accused of trying to disrupt a parliamentary probe into state capture.

He'll be back in court on 31 January.