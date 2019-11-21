Barbarians outclass Brazil in Sao Paulo
The Barbarians had too much firepower for Brazil on Thursday morning, with the invitational side running out 47-22 winners over their South American opponents.
Eddie Jones and his chargers bounced back from a narrow 33-31 loss to Fiji last weekend.
The BaaBaas didn’t have it all their own way though, holding a slender 19-15 advantage at the half time break.
Fijian prop Campese Ma’afu, Argentinian wing Bautista Ezcurra and All Black fullback David Havili all scored five-pointers in the opening forty minutes as they gave their side a slender 4-point lead at the break.
The second half was really where the Barbarians came alive as they ran in four more tries with Havili completing his brace before Australian Angus Cottrell added two tries of his own.
The scoring was rounded off by former Springbok Jano Vermaak, who was one of six South Africans in the team.
There was also a light-hearted moment in the contest with former Ireland captain Rory Best taking over the kicking duties to convert the last try of the match. It was also his last act as a competitive player after announcing his retirement at the end of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign.
The Barbarians will once again travel to the UK as they prepare to take on Wales in their final match on 30 November in Cardiff.
