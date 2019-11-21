AU chair Mahamat in SA to brief Ramaphosa on his continental role

Ramaphosa will take over the role of AU chair next year following his election in August.

JOHANNESBURG - African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is in South Africa to meet with his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mahamat is expected to brief the president on the affairs and procedures of that role.



Ramaphosa will serve a one-year term and assume the chair at the AU ordinary session in February.

His term is expected to see the Africa Free Trade Area go live by July.

Ramaphosa’s tenure coincides with a wider focus on economic integration, migration, and the role of South Africa and Africa at the UN Security Council.

South Africa last headed the AU in 2002 during former President Thabo Mbeki's term in office.