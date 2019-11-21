Roll-on for mom & movie tickets: Kfm quiz winner (7) plans Christmas splurge
Amongst his other wishes, 7-year-old Izaan said he was playing the game so he could watch Disney’s Frozen 2 movie and get a Spiderman toy that could shoot webs.
JOHANNESBURG - Early this week, the Kfm Mornings team received the cutest recording and a message of young Izaan playing the Clicks R10K Pop Quiz with his dad, Sherman.
The team had no choice but to ring up the 7-year-old for a chance to play the game live on air.
Izaan’s dad told the Kfm team that Izaan has played the game twice with a friend.
Amongst his other wishes, the 7-year-old said he was playing the game so he could watch Disney’s Frozen 2 movie and get a Spiderman toy that could shoot webs.
"...and I also want to get my sister a robot pony if there is one.
“I’m going to get my mommy new roll-on and perfume… I just love my family so much."
With host Darren's son Nate (also a 7-year-old) as the quizmaster, confident Izaan managed to secure the full R10K from spelling dogs, naming the 2019 Rugby World Cup champs to solving math calculations - completely unaided!
Listen to the audio below:
Popular in Local
-
Experts fear public influence in Malema assault case after video released
-
Nkoana-Mashabane: I learned of Gupta landing on TV
-
Bongani Bongo named as ANC MP arrested in corruption case
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears Gupta landing explanation from Nkoana-Mashabane
-
Numsa: SAA strike a fight for survival
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.