Roll-on for mom & movie tickets: Kfm quiz winner (7) plans Christmas splurge

JOHANNESBURG - Early this week, the Kfm Mornings team received the cutest recording and a message of young Izaan playing the Clicks R10K Pop Quiz with his dad, Sherman.

The team had no choice but to ring up the 7-year-old for a chance to play the game live on air.

Izaan’s dad told the Kfm team that Izaan has played the game twice with a friend.

Amongst his other wishes, the 7-year-old said he was playing the game so he could watch Disney’s Frozen 2 movie and get a Spiderman toy that could shoot webs.

"...and I also want to get my sister a robot pony if there is one.

“I’m going to get my mommy new roll-on and perfume… I just love my family so much."

With host Darren's son Nate (also a 7-year-old) as the quizmaster, confident Izaan managed to secure the full R10K from spelling dogs, naming the 2019 Rugby World Cup champs to solving math calculations - completely unaided!

Listen to the audio below: