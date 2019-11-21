7 Asian nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking appear in court
The group was arrested last week in a joint operation at a factory in Village Deep; 91 workers were rescued during the raid.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven Asian nationals on Thursday appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of human trafficking.
The group was arrested last week in a joint operation at a factory in Village Deep; 91 workers were rescued during the raid.
Provincial inspector Advocate Michael Msiza said they received a tip-off that the suspects were involved in trafficking undocumented immigrants and subjecting them to forced labour.
“The employer has not only contravened the Unemployment Insurance Act and Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act but has further spat in the face of the vulnerable by disregarding Section 27 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa that guarantees employees the right to social security,” said Advocate Msiza.
The case was postponed to 28 November for bail application.
