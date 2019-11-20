We'll work with De Ruyter if he stops Eskom unbundling, says NUM
The NUM has rejected Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as Eskom CEO, describing it as a setback for transformation.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers said that it would work with Eskom’s new CEO Andre de Ruyter only if he could stop the unbundling of the power utility.
The NUM has rejected De Ruyter’s appointment, describing it as a setback for transformation.
De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak and will take over the role of Eskom CEO from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.
Political economist Matlala Sethlalogile said there were things De Ruyter needed to attend to first.
"To ensure that he has the employees of Eskom on board and he's got the labour unions on board."
But the majority union at Eskom, the NUM, said that it would only work with the new CEO under one condition.
"If he can stop unbundling, then we can find a way to work with him. If he's going to pronounce now that he's going to stop unbundling and he's going to start from a new slate and he's going to start consultations with trade unions, we will go and listen to him."
Government said it stood by De Ruyter in the midst of opposition from unions.
