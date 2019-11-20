View all in Latest
[WATCH] Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis

He was caught on camera earlier this month, bawling his eyes out when he saw the Bok squad at the start of their victory tour.

rachel-siya-kolisi-lebo-mogomojpg
rachel-siya-kolisi-lebo-mogomojpg
13 minutes ago

Rachel and Siya Kolisi managed to track down the famous boy who captured the hearts of South Africans at the start of the Springbok victory parade.

Young Lebo Mogoma was caught on camera shedding tears when the squad kicked off their Johannesburg trophy tour at his school, Helpmekaar College, earlier this month.

Mogoma had a touching moment when one of his heroes, Bok captain Kolisi, signed one of his rugby boots.

The 15-year-old learner couldn't hold back his emotions as he stood in the crowd.

RELATED: 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide

This is easily my favourite thing I have seen of the Springboks since the final whistle blew at Rugby World Cup. This young man’s (Lebo Mogoma) emotion was captured perfectly by Eyewitness News as the Boks started their victory parade off in JHB at Helpmekaar Kollege Maybe one day he dons the famous green & gold too! #championstogether

Posted by Tony Koch on Saturday, 9 November 2019

Pictures and videos of the inspiring moment quickly went viral on social media showing the passionate teen's pure love for the game.

‘Young man emotional as his rugby boot is signed by Siya’ History repeating itself. Watch this young man in the years...

Posted by CoM - Citizens of Mzansi on Saturday, 9 November 2019

On Tuesday night, the Kolisis took Mogoma to the BrightRock Players Choice Awards as their special date.

According to Rachel Kolisi, the teen got to video call his other Bok hero, Cheslin Kolbe - and he even accepted an award on the icon's behalf.

On Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you to everyone who helped me get in touch with Lebo!... Ches organised that Lebo collect his award on his behalf."

She went on to say that the young boy and his mom had been facing difficulties this year, "but a few small acts of kindness have really turned things around for them. It's cool to be kind."

Image: Rachel Kolisi on Instagram

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis

