Vodafone extends tech partnership with Ryanair
The two companies said on Wednesday they had extended an existing partnership for Vodafone Business to support 300 Ryanair sites and some 153 million passengers across 40 countries.
LONDON - Vodafone has secured a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair to handle services including online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline in Europe.
The two companies said on Wednesday they had extended an existing partnership for Vodafone Business to support 300 Ryanair sites and some 153 million passengers across 40 countries.
As part of the agreement, the British mobile company will help Europe’s biggest budget airline to speed up the time it takes to connect a new airport or site for use. It should also lead to a faster turnaround of planes.
“Airline passengers will demand even more in the coming years, and we will work alongside Ryanair to help them prepare for the future using our full portfolio of products and services,” said Vinod Kumar, head of Vodafone Business.
Vodafone Business is the mobile operator’s enterprise arm that offers cloud IT services and the connection of unlimited devices on its Internet of Things network for small and multinational companies.
Vodafone Business accounted for 30% of group service revenue in its financial year ending 31 March 2019.
Popular in World
-
'Couldn't believe what I was hearing': White House aides testify in Trump probe
-
Chile's police chief suspends use of rubber bullets
-
Schools close across Australia's south as bushfire threat looms
-
Renewables could cut power generation health impact by 80%
-
Swedish prosecutor drops Assange rape investigation
-
Pope to Asia in search of Buddhist ties, nuclear arms ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.