Unions set to intensify SAA strike after talks break down
On Tuesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with government as well as SAA's executive management and some board members.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been another setback in the talks between trade unions and the South African Airways (SAA), with a break down in late-night negotiations.
Striking workers are now planning to intensify their industrial action.
On Tuesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with government as well as SAA's executive management and some board members.
The unions are expected to give more details about their next move at an urgent briefing on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
#SAA Yesterday trade unions NUMSA and SACCA met with government as well as SAA's executive management and some board members.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
#SAA This morning, the unions are expected to give more details about thier next move at an urgent briefing following yesterday's meetings with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Gordhan said the state-owned enterprise could not afford to meet the unions’ demands of an 8% salary increase.
He said government was facing severe fiscal constraints and even if there were funds available, there was no legal mechanism to provide funding to SAA in the current year.
Sacca deputy president Christopher Shabangu said the unions were disappointed: “Everything just crumbled yesterday. I am gutted, I am thinking of those workers that have been standing out there fighting. Sadly, the way forward is that we have to now go on and intensify our strike.”
More in Business
-
We'll work with De Ruyter if he stops Eskom unbundling, says NUM
-
Mgoduso: There's no evidence of corruption against SAA board members
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New Package
-
Vodafone extends tech partnership with Ryanair
-
Nhlanhla Nene appointed non-executive director at Grobank
-
Independent Media welcomes vida e caffè apology over poster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.