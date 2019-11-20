Tongaat girl (13) arrested for murdering her grandmother

She told the police she heard a noise in the house and when she went to check, she saw an unknown man using a hammer to attack her grandmother but new evidence led the police to arrest her.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of her 63-year-old grandmother.

The woman was found in a pool of blood, bludgeoned to death in her home in Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Authorities said that the 13-year-old claimed the incident happened as she was hanging clothes on the washing line.

But police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that new evidence had led the police to arrest her.